Tuchel insists he had 'fantastic relationship' with Chelsea players despite rumours of dressing room unrest before sacking

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he had a strong bond with the Chelsea players despite rumours of dressing room discontent following his sacking.

Tuchel sacked early into season

Rumours of dressing room unrest shot down

German has been in India

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea just seven games into the season after losing away to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. The decision came as something of a surprise after new owner Todd Boehly had splashed the cash in the summer, seemingly handing Tuchel everything he required for a charge at major trophies with the Blues.

WHAT HE SAID? With rumours of dressing room unrest emerging after his exit, Tuchel has insisted that he had a close bond with his players until the end. He told The Hindu: “I am sad because I think my job at Chelsea was not finished. I had a fantastic relationship with the players. We had a fantastic relationship with all the staff.

“We had overcome an incredibly demanding time in change of ownership and being sanctioned [by the UK Government]. And before that we had Covid-19. So it was pretty demanding, but it was also very, very bonding. So we did this together, and I was in for the long run. I was ready to go a long way because I felt happy, but the owners had a different idea, and you have to accept it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in 2021, going on to win the Champions League within six months of being installed at the helm. Chelsea finished third last season, reaching the final of both domestic cups before the surprise sacking early into this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR TUCHEL & CHELSEA? Chelsea take on Arsenal in one of Graham Potter's biggest tests as Blues manager so far on Sunday. It is believed Tuchel has turned down numerous approaches from Premier League sides since his sacking as he still looks for a perfect return to management.