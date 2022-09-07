Chelsea's decision to fire Thomas Tuchel has received a strong opposition across African supporters.
The Premier League outfit announced on Wednesday they had cut ties with the 49-year-old German coach after a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.
"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club," Chelsea announced on their official website.
"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.
"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition."
The decision to sack Tuchel comes just a day after Chelsea lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in their Uefa Champions League opener. On the Premier League front, Chelsea have managed 10 points from six matches.
The Blues have suffered defeats to Southampton and Leeds United. The match against Leeds saw them lose 3-0 at Elland Road.
A cross-section of fans have disagreed with Chelsea's decision, describing the sacking of Tuchel, who won the Champions League trophy five months after joining the club, as shocking and sad on social media.
Really Tuchel gone? That’s crazy— Made in Africa (@martinsdgunner) September 7, 2022
Chelsea Thomas Tuchel went from this to that and now in three season, Football is cruel 😂😭😩 pic.twitter.com/TipNGaNxWX— OluwaRemilekun😉 (@mistaremi) September 7, 2022
I can't believe am in tears,I have never felt this way for any manager Chelsea have ever sacked.— Larry (@LarryEmmanuel10) September 7, 2022
Thanks for everything , Thomas tuchel
You will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/ClSzSHypmJ
Thomas Tuchel once said; He will drive a seven-seater bus just to carry his Chelsea players to Lille. Man really took Chelsea like his own. Shame on Chelsea for sacking him😩.— Sir John 🇬🇭 (@jojoarhinn) September 7, 2022
Thomas Tuchel fired. Todd Boehly is reading the club notes seriously. There is a minimum level of competence needed to stay on top of your game. That cannot be breached.— Rufas Kamau ⚡ (@RufasKe) September 7, 2022
Chelsea's new owners SACKED Thomas Tuchel after losing in the Champions League.— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 7, 2022
Brutal or maybe they never liked his face & results helped them to make the decision fast.
Thomas Tuchel has been sacked!This is very sad because I was desperate for him to continue his success with Chelsea.— Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) September 7, 2022
Todd Boehly just probably thought he can't spend more than £5b just for Havertz to play false 9 with Broja on the bench. Pity.☹️
Who's going to be the new manager?
Thomas Tuchel sacked.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) September 7, 2022
Shocking but normal.
Todd Boehly continuing with the trusted and established legacy of the club. pic.twitter.com/eHgU6th402
These fans questioned how quickly Tuchel had been fired and wondered whether former club owner Roman Abramovich was still in charge of the club.
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea, Well, are you sure Abramovich still isn't in charge cause that was quick 💯— Ewure of Africa (@Mubaraqcr7) September 7, 2022
Todd Boehly is the real definition of “I don’t talk much”. Man has sacked Thomas Tuchel simple 😂😂😂— Ghana Yesu ☦️ (@Ghana_Yesu_) September 7, 2022
Thomas Tuchel has been sacked. Roman Abramovich is probably running Chelsea through Todd Boehly.— Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) September 7, 2022
Another fan maintained Tuchel had left Chelsea as a world champion while another predicted that his exit could usher in Zinedine Zidane as the new coach at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Tuchel left Chelsea as World Champion! pic.twitter.com/DCyLZ7Qhdu— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) September 7, 2022
Thomas Tuchel sacked only means one thing, that Zidane’s time to shine💙 pic.twitter.com/ZtMVC4ppBs— Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 (@obrempong__) September 7, 2022
Meanwhile, one supporter from Nigeria described Tuchel's sack as the biggest joke of the year, insisting the German deserved more time to turn things around.
While another opined despite the sack, Tuchel will remain a Chelsea legend just like Jose Mourinho.
Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel is the biggest joke of the Year.— Buchi Laba (@Buchi_Laba) September 7, 2022
- There’s no way Abramovich & Marina will leave the club and it won’t affect the mentality of the players & obviously will show on the pitch.
They should have Given the manager time but now the suffering gets worst.
Thomas Tuchel just like Mourinho will forever be known as a Chelsea legend— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) September 7, 2022
Elsewhere, this fan highlighted the reunion of Tuchel and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined the Blues from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.
Aubameyang came to Chelsea because of Thomas Tuchel and played 95 mins 😂” i wana go homeeeeee”— TWO TERTY 🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Aboa_Banku1) September 7, 2022
Tuchel was appointed by Chelsea on January 26, 2021, to replace Frank Lampard and he went ahead to clinch the Champions League trophy in his debut season.
He also won the Super Cup and Club World Cup during his 18-month stint at the Bridge.