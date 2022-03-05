Tuchel: Chelsea fans picked 'wrong moment' to chant for Roman Abramovich during Ukraine applause tribute

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes chants for Roman Abramovich from Blues fans were inappropriate during applause for Ukraine.

The tribute was interrupted at Burnley's Turf Moor home by calls in support of the Russian owner, who now plans to sell the club.

In the game itself, Chelsea ran out 4-0 winners to tighten their grip on third place in the Premier League.

What was said?

“Listen, if we show solidarity, we show solidarity and we should do it together," Tuchel said after the game.

"We take the knee together. If an important person from another club or from our club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect. It’s not the moment to give other messages. It’s a moment to show respect.

“We want that we do this because this is what we are as a club. We show respect as a club and we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause in the moment. We do it for Ukraine.

“There is no second opinion about the situation there and that they have our thoughts and our support, and we should stand together as a club. It is not the moment for other messages.”

The bigger picture

Abramovich confirmed on Wednesday that he has put the club up for sale after 19 years of ownership, days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and club," Abramovich said in a statement.

"Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated.

"The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."

