Tshabalala: Mamelodi Sundowns not deceived by Rivers Angels defeat

Coach Jerry Tshabalala stated that Mamelodi Sundowns are not fooled by Rivers Angels’ opening day loss in the 2021 Caf Women's Champions League.

Edwin Okon’s women began their campaign on a shaky note following a 3-0 defeat to Moroccan outfit AS FAR.

The defeat was non-negotiable for the reigning Nigerian women champions as they landed in Egypt a few hours behind their game at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

For the South Africans, they got off to a flying start by subduing Kenya’s Vihiga Queens 1-0 with Melinda Kgadiete’s fourth-minute strike settling the keenly contested affair.

A win over Rivers Angels will propel them to the last eight, however, their handler is cautious of the threat posed by Okon’s side.

According to Tshabalala, the NWPL side is strong, albeit, Sundowns will do all it takes to ensure victory.

“[Tuesday’s] game is probably the biggest game; we know Rivers Angels are strong, but we see an open way for three points,” he told the media as quoted by Caf website.

“They will use space on the wings, they are a strong team, but we will fight to win the game.

“We are happy they finally arrived; we cannot be deceived by their first match. They can play a very better football.

“AS FAR played a very good game against Rivers Angels, their forward Sanaa Massoudy was very good. But our toughest game now is Tuesday, that’s what we need to focus on.”

Echoing this sentiment is midfielder Nonhlanhla Mthandi who talked up the importance of getting past the West Africans in Cairo.

“It was very important for us to win our first game,” she said.

“The coach told us to put all of our hearts in the games. We wanted to achieve a higher score, but it was a difficult game.

“We keep our ball down as we know they are very strong, so we’ll play our own football to beat them.”

Anything short of victory for Rivers Angels will see them bid the competition goodbye. Their last group game comes up against Vihiga Queens on Friday, while Sundowns take on AS FAR.