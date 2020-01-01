Trossard equals Ronaldo mark as Brighton hit woodwork an incredible five times against Man Utd

The Red Devils were fortunate to escape with all three points after being outplayed at the Amex Stadium

Manchester United rode their luck to beat Brighton after Leandro Trossard hit the woodwork three times to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's mark from back in 2006.

The Red Devils picked up their first victory of the new Premier League season in dramatic fashion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but did little to banish the memory of their surprise defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men ran out 3-2 winners after a last-gasp Bruno Fernandes penalty cancelled out a stoppage-time equaliser from Solly March.

Brighton took the lead via a Neal Maupay penalty, only to be pegged back when Lewis Dunk scored an own goal just before half-time.

A brilliant solo effort from Marcus Rashford put United 2-1 up early in the second period, and it looked like being the winning goal until March bundled the ball in at the back post with 95 minutes on the clock.

The Seagulls thought they'd held on for a valuable point as Chris Kavanagh blew the final whistle following a Red Devils corner, but play was brought back after VAR picked up that Maupay had blocked a Harry Maguire header with his hand.

Fernandes stepped up to coolly convert from 12 yards and give the visitors all three points, leaving Graham Potter's side lamenting a number of missed chances which could have easily altered the final outcome.

Brighton dominated the contest for large periods, and might even have won by a clear margin had the woodwork not come to the Red Devils' rescue on a total of five occasions.

3 - Leandro Trossard is the first player to hit the woodwork three times in a Premier League match since Cristiano Ronaldo vs Newcastle United in October 2006. Postman. #BHAMUN pic.twitter.com/RMLTquZDNa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2020

Three of those efforts came from Trossard, who has become the first man to hit the upright three times in a single match since Ronaldo for United against Newcastle in 2006.

The Seagulls hit a total of 18 shots on the day to United's seven, and they also bested their opponents in terms of possession and passing accuracy, but ultimately fell to a second defeat of the season which leaves them in 10th in the table.

The two teams are scheduled to meet at the Amex again in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in just four days' time, before the focus shifts back to the Premier League.

Solskjaer will welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford on October 4 to pit his wits against ex-Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, while Brighton are set to take in a trip to Everton the day before.