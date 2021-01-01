'The Ronaldo rumours could be true!' - Zidane hints Real Madrid will try and re-sign Juventus superstar

The Blancos head coach has opened the door to a possible return to Santiago Bernabeu for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner

Zinedine Zidane has hinted that Real Madrid will try and re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer.

Ronaldo's future has been the subject of much debate since Juve's shock round of 16 Champions League exit at the hands of Porto last week.

The Italian giants are being tipped to cash in on the 36-year-old before he becomes a free agent in 2022, with Zidane now indicating that a return to Santiago Bernabeu could be on the cards.

What's been said?

The Madrid head coach told Sky Italia ahead of his team's Champions League clash with Atalanta on Tuesday: "Rumours are true? Yes, it could be. We know Cristiano, we know what he has done for Real Madrid, but now he is a Juve player, he is playing with another team. We'll see what his future will be."

Why would Madrid want Ronaldo back?

Ronaldo permanently etched his name into Madrid history during his nine-year spell at the Bernabeu, helping the club win 15 major trophies including two La Liga crowns and four Champions League titles.

He also became their all-time record scorer, hitting a staggering 450 goals in 438 appearances across all competitions, but the team has struggled to achieve the same levels of success since his departure.

Madrid's La Liga triumph last season is the only trophy they have won over the past three years, with Karim Benzema now shouldering the burden of delivering in the final third of the pitch.

Eden Hazard was signed from Chelsea to replace Ronaldo in 2019 but his contribution has been significantly restricted by injuries, and the Portuguese striker would surely slot straight back into Zidane's side if he were to retrace his steps at the end of the current campaign.

How has Ronaldo performed for Juve this term?

Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down despite advancing into his mid-thirties, with his output in front of goal still as high as ever under the stewardship of Italian head coach Andrea Pirlo at Juve.

Despite the fact the Bianconeri are out of Europe and struggling to stay within touch of Inter in the Serie A title race, Ronaldo has scored 30 goals in 33 games, including a stunning hat-trick against Cagliari at the weekend.