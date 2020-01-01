Trevor James Morgan - ATK Mohun Bagan will be a difficult opposition for East Bengal

Morgan believes that if Robbie Fowler can make his players understand their roles, they will be a difficult opposition for other ISL teams…

East Bengal’s most successful coach of the last decade, Trevor James Morgan is no stranger to a Kolkata derby as he had led the Red and Golds to several memorable derby triumphs in the past.

Morgan won nine trophies with the Kolkata giants in four seasons and is still a favourite among a vast section of East Bengal fans.

Ahead of the East Bengal’s debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) on November 27 against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan, Morgan sounded cautious when asked about the opening fixture of his former club.

“Yes it will be difficult,” the British coach told Goal. “Mohun Bagan have a settled squad and have been together for a while. They know each other's game and will be difficult opposition for East Bengal.”

Quite a few players from the current East Bengal lot have played under Trevor Morgan and the coach believes that the players need to watchful of their opponents as ISL is a different ball game compared to the I-League

“I know some of the players from the East Bengal squad but this is not the I League and the East Bengal players may not be too familiar with many of the ISL foreigners and will have to learn quickly how to nullify the opposition strengths and get their own game in order,” said the former Kerala Blasters assistant coach.

The British coach believes that while his compatriot Robbie Fowler is a player of great repute, coaching a club is a completely different challenge. But he also suggested that if the Liverpool great manages to convey his messages to his players properly, the Kolkata club will be the team to beat in the ISL this season.

“Playing and then coaching are two different things completely. Robbie (Fowler) has had an outstanding career as a player and enjoyed a good spell here in Australia with Brisbane (Roar) and I'm sure if he can get his points across to the players and they understand their roles within the team, East Bengal will be very difficult to play against.”

Morgan, who is currently in charge of the Filipino club United City, reminisced his fondest memories from the famous derby and also revealed the match he holds close to his heart.

“Obviously winning the Federation Cup in my first season and beating Mohun Bagan in the final was a great start for me in India. Running that very close was an absolutely outstanding performance by us to win the Calcutta Football League (CFL) by beating Mohun Bagan 3-2. We were great that day and although the score was close, we were superior all over the pitch on the night.”

Finally, he wished the millions of East Bengal fans the very best ahead of the club’s new journey in the ISL, “I wish every East Bengal fan good luck and hope the future is full of success for them and the team,” said the former Hull City youth coach.