'It's not my decision' - Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up on new midfield role for Liverpool and England

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would be happy to play in midfield for Liverpool next season but says the decision is up to coach Jurgen Klopp.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international is regarded as one of the finest right-backs in the game and has been a crucial player for Klopp's team. He was given an inverted role that saw him push into the midfield towards the end of last season and for England in their latest Euro 2024 fixtures and the 24-year-old could continue in such a position next term.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's not my decision. I only play where I'm told to play so you know all I can say is I enjoy playing football, I enjoy playing right-back, I enjoy playing in the middle of the pitch a lot," he said to Sky Sports. "It's somewhere where I find joy and I'm enjoying the challenge of the two so you know I would enjoy playing there in the next season but it's not my decision where I play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The full-back featured in all but one of Liverpool's Premier League matches last season but became more directly involved in goals towards the end of the season. Seven of the nine assists and one of the two goals he registered in the English top-flight came in his final 10 appearances, while he also set a goal up and netted one in his two England appearances in June.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD? The Liverpool academy graduate returned to training with his team-mates this week and could play when they face Karlsruher in a friendly on July 19.