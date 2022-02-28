Trending: ‘Not even a yellow card for Liverpool’s Keita?’ – Fans divided after tackle on Chelsea’s Chalobah

Fans on social media are a divided lot after Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita was allowed to stay on the pitch after his challenge on Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah during their Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Guinea international clattered into the young Chalobah while contesting for an aerial ball and despite the tackle looking dangerous, it was left unpunished by the referee of the day Stuart Attwell.

Keita’s challenge saw him plant his studs into Chalobah's groin and they both went down in agony with the Chelsea player later revealing he needed stitches to repair his groin.

The referees’ decision left Keita on the pitch and he went on to play for 80 minutes as Liverpool were crowned winners after winning the contest 11-10 on dramatic penalty shoot-outs after a 0-0 draw in extra time.

The challenge by Keita, who started in the game after Thiago Alcantara picked an injury during the warm-up, has received mixed reactions though most of the fans feel he should have been sent off.

Naby Keita challenge vs Chelsea. It was deemed not enough for a red but I disagree. I think Keita goes in recklessly and endangers the safety of the opponent and for that I would have given red pic.twitter.com/LzpFhZNsEn — Referee Decisions (@Ref_Decisions) February 27, 2022

Naby Keita deserved a red but no one is talking about it — Origi9al KB (@EnochOsei17) February 28, 2022

If Naby Keita doesnt get a red card for this than I'm done — Patrick ⭐️⭐️ (@ReeceKrispy) February 27, 2022

I'm still wondering how Naby Keita wasn't red carded. Madness. — Kehinde Giwa (@Giwason09) February 27, 2022

Anyone ready to talk about how tf naby keita didn’t get sent off for that horrid tackle on chalobah? — BP📠 (@preecey_2002_) February 28, 2022

To be fair, Naby Keita did get the ball. pic.twitter.com/QhxMTWtpP9 — Rayo Kasali (@RayoKasali) February 28, 2022

That’s a 2nd red for Naby Keita. Only the victims can get away with elbowing and then planting their studs on their opponents thigh. pic.twitter.com/FQXzkdXT0x — AVZ 🕷 (@cityznn) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, despite the horror challenge, other fans feel Keita bossed the game from the onset, pulled a masterclass display, and easily managed to pocket Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.

Naby Keita vs Chelsea



80 minutes

26 passes (79%)

1 shot

1 ground duel won

Was fouled once

1 interception



Stats might not say it but Keita was exceptional and had Kante in his pocket. Well done Naby Lad.🇬🇳 #LFC pic.twitter.com/TSp1Y7sANH — KeitaXtra (@KeitaXtra_) February 27, 2022

Naby Keita pocketing Kante and Kovacic in a league cup final? My work here is done pic.twitter.com/Wr8QcWpFAx — Jack Hennessy (@Jack_Hennessy_) February 27, 2022

Naby Keita masterclass.



I can feel it in my veins. — - (@AnfieldRd96) February 27, 2022

Naby Keita was excellent today. Kept Kante very quiet — Smuzz 🧣 (@Smuzz__) February 28, 2022

don’t forget naby keita was told probably 5 minutes before that he was starting in a CUP FINAL, thought he did quite well — tyler. (@lfc_thiagoball) February 27, 2022

Naby Keita is a funny player. Sometimes he completely hides in a game, some other times he will sparkle. You never know which one will turn up. #LFC — ania (@Kulvic) February 28, 2022

Naby Keïta found out he was playing in a cup final fifteen minutes before kick off. Keïta bossed the game and helped us bring the trophy home.



Put some respect on his name. pic.twitter.com/j7a5RCcZcX — h (@harryatmiller) February 27, 2022

What's your view? Should Keita have been sent off for the challenge? Tell us in the comments below.