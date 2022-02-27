Trending: 'Mamelodi Sundowns will see Mosimane sacked' - Caf Champions League fans celebrate win over Al Ahly
Seth Willis
PSL reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns defied the odds to claim a 1-0 win over Caf Champions League defending champions Al Ahly away to Cairo on Saturday night.
The lone goal came in the 85th minute: Thapelo Morena, who had come on for Themba Zwane four minutes earlier, converted a Peter Shalulile assist to claim a massive win over the Red Devils.
The win took Masandawana top of Group A with seven points from three matches, Al Ahly's loss also meant they have one point from the two games in the pool and are now third.
Supporters have taken to their social media accounts to celebrate the shock win for the Brazilians, who had lost on each of their five previous visits to the Egyptian capital.