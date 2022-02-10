Trending: Hughton’s new Ghana job with Addo raises fan concerns ahead of Nigeria decider
Ghana’s appointment of ex-Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton as technical advisor to Borussia Dortmund assistant coach and new Black Stars coach Otto Addo has been greeted by mixed reactions.
In a two-horse race to replace Milovan Rajevac as new Ghana head coach, Hughton, backed by leading members of the Government of Ghana, and Addo, the preference of the Ghana Football Association, have been brought together to lead the Black Stars into next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria.
They will be assisted by Aston Villa U23 coach George Boateng and former Nordsjaelland youth coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.
A substantive Ghana technical team is expected to be decided after the Nigeria double-header.
