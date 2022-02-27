Fans have taken to social media to question Edouard Mendy's substitution for Kepa Arrizabalaga in extra-time after Chelsea lost on penalties to Liverpool in Sunday's Carabao Cup final.

Kepa missed the last spot-kick to hand Jurgen Klopp's men the trophy as it ended 11-10 in their favour.

Article continues below

Earlier in the game, Mendy made some fine saves to keep the score level and it helped them push the game to extra time and eventually to the shoot-out.

After seeing Kepa fail to save a penalty and eventually miss the last kick after all 21 players had been successful previously, fans are far from happy with Thomas Tuchel's last-minute decision to take of Mendy.

More so because Mendy already has experience in winning a shoot-out as he was in goal when Senegal beat Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this month.



Why did they take Mendy out? Ain’t he the better kepa? — Zed-Ay (@OfentseZA) February 27, 2022

Maybe Mendy should’ve been kept on pic.twitter.com/ZI9xaBLheH — 🌊 (@TenaciousThiago) February 27, 2022

Mendy of Chelsea could have saved some but... — Bro Luu (@iambigla) February 27, 2022

Remove Mendy to put Kepa in goal for the spot kick…for me bad decision — Dr Osas De Enogie of UK👑🇬🇧 (@SasTune) February 27, 2022

Mendy would've saved one.......I'm not seeing this Kepa #CHELIV — 🇬🇭JoeGh🇬🇭 (@DaGhanaianAlpha) February 27, 2022

Why they substituted Mendy — Senzo Mkhize (@Enzlo_501) February 27, 2022

I believe Mendy would’ve caught one by now. Kepa has to stop one — bigchiefdamian (@movinglagosian) February 27, 2022

Feel like Mendy would have saved at least a couple of these pen's. — jimboid (@jimboid79) February 27, 2022

Sub Mendy back on! — Lloyd Gardner (@LloydGardner10) February 27, 2022

Should have just left Mendy on… pic.twitter.com/bxkSrhXwP3 — Mabushi Mawela (@Mr_Mawela) February 27, 2022

Should’ve left Mendy in there — Scrapper 😈🇸🇳 (@Call_Me_Mr_MOMO) February 27, 2022

Two penalties Mendy could have used his long leg to save them. #CHELIV — Matshaya, Doyi (@Maliqo) February 27, 2022

Mendy saves one of those if he's not subbed out. — Frank (@franksmedulla) February 27, 2022

Mendy would have caught one — Lánre (@FurtherMaf) February 27, 2022

Mendy would’ve saved the Jota penalty — Remy Cee (@RemyCee) February 27, 2022

Kepa even went inside to do his homework and still doing nothing😭😭 shoulda kept mendy on man — Ray. (@Rickz3_) February 27, 2022

Mendy of Chelsea could have saved some but... — Bro Luu (@iambigla) February 27, 2022

Like Mendy save one I swear — Ishkid (@_Ishkid) February 27, 2022

Naaah Mendy would have saved that. Ah! — Enoch Kwaw-Nimeson, PhD (@Nimzanity) February 27, 2022

I reckon Mendy would of saved one — sam (@samnthaxox) February 27, 2022

Mendy for don catch at least one oooo🤲🤲 — AUNTY ỤZỌR 💛 (@nayaofficial01) February 27, 2022

Chelsea could’ve best kept Mendy on — Chad 🇧🇧♠️ (@Nawfside_Yuhdig) February 27, 2022