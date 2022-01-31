Trending: Fans lament over Aubameyang's rumoured move from Arsenal to Barcelona
Taiye Taiwo
Getty Images
Football enthusiasts across Africa took to social media to react as former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a loan move to Barcelona.
Aubameyang, who has not played a game for the Gunners since December 6, arrived in Barcelona on Monday and he is reported to have agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants.
He fell out of favour under Mikel Arteta after breaching club discipline and he was consequently stripped of the captain’s armband.
The 32-year-old’s early departure from North London comes as a disappointment for the majority of the fans with his contract expected to expire in June 2023.