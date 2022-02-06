Trending: Fans hail Senegal and Sadio Mane as deserved winners at Afcon 2021

Senegal were crowned 2021 Africa Cup of Nations champions after defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the final on Sunday night.

Sadio Mane netted the winning spot-kick as the West African side clinched their first-ever Afcon title - denying Egypt a record-extending eighth continent trophy.

The Liverpool star had seen his penalty saved just seven minutes into the game by Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski who was named Man of the Match, but Mane held his nerve when he returned in the shootout.

Mane, who scored three times and provided two assists during the competition, was named Player of the Tournament and many fans took to social media to react to the enthralling encounter.

Article continues below

Check out how Twitter reacted to Senegal's win over Egypt;

Senegal deserve that Afcon after nearly moments in the past. Lost back to back Afcon finals against Cameroon in the early 2000’s and last Afcon final. Well done — Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) February 6, 2022

Senegal are the champions of Africa! Congratulations to them. They deserve it. But to be honest, that Egyptian goalkeeper; there’s more to him o. I wish a better club can sign him other than the Zamalek he currently plays for. pic.twitter.com/vpYITJf80J — Gistlovers.blog1 (@Gistloversblog1) February 6, 2022

Well deserved award Mane — KOMLA🦁 (@leoforst10) February 6, 2022

Egypt had a good run particularly in defence and then Gabaski!!!!!!!

Senegal played fantastic football and deserve to be the champions Sadio Mane #AFCON2021 — Awele (@ekisommaa) February 6, 2022

Nothing like the first time. Congratulations Senegal fully deserve #SenegalEgypt — Hussein A. sige (@sigehussein) February 6, 2022

Player of the tournament. Fitting he scored the winning penalty. Sadio Mane, you deserve this one. — Akin Oyebode (@AO1379) February 6, 2022

Congratulations to #Senegal football team for winning the #AFCON2021 . They were the better team tonight and deserve to be the winners. https://t.co/TjOFZWgVZb — Mo Shahid (@MoShahidUK) February 6, 2022

If you keenly follow the EPL, @LFC in particular and from WA, you’d be more than happy for Sadio Mane.



Winning the ##AFCON2021 is a big statement for the young man.



But then, Senegal put up a really quality team deserve nothing less than the trophy. — #TeamGambia 🇬🇲 🦂 (@SallahBabou) February 6, 2022

The Senegalese Magician 🪄



Sadio Mané is crowned TotalEnergies Man of the Competition after his over-the-top performance with the Lions of Teranga 🇸🇳

Deserve one pic.twitter.com/9xBZzX3z2d — FATHYSKINNY (@fathyskinny) February 6, 2022

Senegal has been the best team of this tournament they deserve this trophy 🏆 .. #AFCON2021 @SuperSportTV 👏👏🕺💃 Congratulations once more guys — Ten_Ten ....🇿🇲🇿🇲 (@Crazybuddys90) February 6, 2022

Congratulations #Cisse for joys and ecstacy you gave African football fans in 2002,you deserve nothing less than this trophy, a reward to Africanness, yes we can do it. Congratulations Senegal 👏👏👏 — Mimano Kimunyi (@mimanos) February 6, 2022

Stepping up after missing his first penalty of the game.He deserved the win and Senegal deserve the win.Congrats Champ🙌 pic.twitter.com/S4koxdg73Y — Atomix (@FrancozFrank) February 6, 2022

Congratulations goes to Senegal.

They deserve it today 💪💪💪

Felicitation goes to @SadioMane10FP

🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/IvUAvGgZfV — Majrehaa (@majrehaa) February 6, 2022

Senegal first AFCON title. They deserve this win after a fantastic performance. Wonderful save from mendy, another trophy and medal in the bag. #SENEGY 💙 — sophia (@90sSophie) February 6, 2022