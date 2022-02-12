Trending: Fans credit Lampard for Iwobi's improved performance in Everton win
By Taiye Taiwo
Getty Images
Alex Iwobi has got football enthusiasts talking on social media after his performance in Everton’s 3-0 win over Leeds United.
The Nigeria international featured from start to finish in Saturday’s Premier League encounter and he played a key role in midfield.
Goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Anthony Gordon secured maximum points for the hosts at Goodison Park and Everton’s second win in three games under Frank Lampard.
Iwobi made defensive and attacking contributions in the encounter which include three completed tackles, five key passes and four shots (second-highest after Gordon).
Meanwhile, fans believe Lampard might have had ‘a magic touch’ on the 25-year-old for his much-improved performance.