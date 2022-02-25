Trending: Arsenal supporters wowed by Pepe in win over Wolves
Arsenal supporters have taken to their respective social media accounts to laud the impact made by Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe in the 2-1 win over Wolves on Thursday night at the Emirates Stadium.
The two sides met in the Premier League match and it was the visitors who found the back of the net after just 10 minutes courtesy of Hee-Chan Hwang. The lead lasted until the 82nd minute.
Pepe received a good pass in the danger zone, turned well before beating the goalkeeper and bringing the teams back to level terms. Alexandre Lacazette then forced Sa Jose to an own goal in stoppage time to seal all three points for the Gunners.
However, it is Pepe who has been praised for his impact in the game and some fans feel Gunners boss Mikel Arteta should consider starting him in future matches.