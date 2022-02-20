Trending: ‘Aribo is Premier League class’ – Fans praise Nigeria star after rescuing Rangers

Rangers fans have labelled midfielder Joe Aribo as “Premier League material” after he scored to snatch a 1-1 draw against Dundee United in a Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international found the back of the net in the 76th minute after finishing off a cross from another Nigerian player Calvin Bassey to cancel out Rose Graham’s opener for the Terrors at Tannadice Park.

Aribo has now scored six top-flight goals for the Gers from 25 appearances, and his latest display has left many fans with mixed feelings.

Some Rangers fans feel Aribo is way beyond the Scottish league and should play in the Premier League while others feel his recent displays since arriving from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has not been convincing enough.

Another fan feels the former Charlton Athletic player is in great form for the Giovanni van Bronckhorst-led side but he should replicate the form for Nigeria and score goals as well.

Aribo was part of the Super Eagle squad that failed to make it past the Round of 16 of the 33rd edition of Afcon after losing 1-0 against Tunisia.

Below is how fans reacted to Aribo’s goal that helped Rangers to keep their second position on the 12-team table with 63 points from 27 matches, one point fewer than leaders Celtic.



Joe Aribo is premiership class.......once every 4 weeks. — HemoJax (@RedBrickz26) February 20, 2022

SUPER JOE ARIBO — LJX🐝 (@LiamJxmess_) February 20, 2022

I want to see Joe Aribo in the prem — Biggunner (@awaydaysshow) February 20, 2022

Joe aribo best player in the league — 𝓙𝓪𝓴𝓮 (@jakepaterson_) February 20, 2022

Joe Aribo is really balling for Rangers — Eben Rave (@iam_Eben) February 20, 2022

Joe Aribo for Rangers is such a standard above. Think he’d do a great job in the prem for someone 👀 — Coops (@rosecapone25) February 20, 2022

Joe Aribo should be playing for a big club at this stage — Baddest Boy ⚪ (@saharMufc) February 20, 2022

Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo need to be in the Premier League — SadBoyKevv (@SadKooza) February 20, 2022

Joe Aribo is one special player — Jam (@cocacola_papi) February 20, 2022

I am beginning to reason that Joe Aribo is not being used in the right position in the Super Eagles. — Stephen 🇳🇬Emmanuel (@Emmysteve9) February 20, 2022

Joe Aribo blesses himself after he scores and then you've got rangers fans belting out "up to our knees in fenian blood"



Unhinged this mob are. — Matthew (@lyncheffect5) February 20, 2022

Finally. Well done Joe Aribo. — Scott Dougal (@scottdougal) February 20, 2022

I love Joe Aribo — Gio van Souness ✪ (@giovansouness) February 20, 2022

Joe Aribo is a shadow of the player that left to go to the African nations — Tavernier, Ramsay, Kemmar Roofe & Bassey (@Ned_SmartStream) February 20, 2022

Joe Aribo is in great form, only if he can step it up in the National team and add goals as well. — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) February 20, 2022

Joe Aribo hasn’t had a good game for Rangers in 2022. — Paul Godsman (@Godsy11) February 20, 2022

Aribo is finally back from AFCON. Kent instrumental in that goal, he’s been our only good attacking outlet today. — Kirst (@kirsten93_) February 20, 2022

Did Nigeria send us the wrong Joe Aribo back from AFCON? He’s not the same player who left to go to it. — Jaf🇬🇧 (@JaffaGer) February 20, 2022