Transfer return? Bayern Munich star Sane pays a visit to Man City's training base

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has made an impromptu return to Manchester City's training base to greet his former team-mates.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Germany international spent four seasons at Manchester City from 2016 to 2020 before returning to his home country and joining Bayern Munich. He recently paid a casual visit to his former club and was seen greeting players like John Stones, Kyle Walker and Scott Carson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sane was part of the German squad that crashed out of the 2022 World Cup at the group stage after finishing third behind Japan and Spain.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANE? He will be next seen in action when Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig in a Bundesliga clash on January 20.