WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old striker has rejoined the ranks at his parent club following a productive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims in 2022-23. He netted 21 goals last season, with a series of impressive performances bringing him to the attention of clubs across Europe.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has been involved in Arsenal’s pre-season preparations, figuring in friendly outings, but The Athletic reports that he worked separately from the main group during Mikel Arteta’s latest training session during a summer tour of the United States.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The striker – who has pledged allegiance to the United States and already opened his international goal account for the USMNT – is working with an individual coach. That is considered to be another nod towards an imminent transfer being on the cards, with Arsenal demanding around £50 million ($64m) from any deal involving the exciting frontman.
WHAT NEXT? Balogun has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Marseille, RB Leipzig and Chelsea. Arsenal, meanwhile, are currently in Los Angeles – using the training facilities of the LA Rams NFL franchise – as they prepare to face La Liga giants Barcelona on Wednesday.