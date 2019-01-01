'Tottenham would be ideal club for Bale' - Berbatov wants former Spurs star to return from Real Madrid

The Welshman has been linked with a move away from La Liga for some time, and has spoken positively about Jose Mourinho's arrival in north London

Tottenham would be the perfect club for Gareth Bale should he finally leave Real Madrid, according to former Spurs forward Dimitar Berbatov.

Bale has been speaking about Spurs in recent days, airing his belief that the club’s signing of Jose Mourinho as manager was “an amazing statement”, and tipping the Portuguese to win silverware in north London.

The Wales star has long been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, and a mooted transfer to China eventually fell through in the most recent transfer window. With the market set to open up again in less than a month, speculation is sure to continue.

“Gareth Bale has said he thinks Jose Mourinho is a good fit for Tottenham so it seems possible that the Portuguese could try to sign the Welshman in January,” Berbatov wrote for Betfair. “That would be a great move for both parties.

“I'm a big admirer of Bale. It's not working out for him in Madrid and, if he comes back to England, Spurs would probably be the ideal club for him.

“He understands the club and was a great player for them before he left for Spain. I would be very pleased to see him back at Spurs.”

According to Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett, his star client is “not ecstatic” in Madrid – but he hasn’t asked to leave the club.

While Bale and Berbatov’s respective spells at Spurs did overlap, the pair barely featured together as the former’s Premier League career took some time to kick off.

Bale joined from Southampton in 2007 while Berbatov left for Manchester United a year later, going on to win two Premier League titles.

Article continues below

United and Spurs met in the Premier League on Wednesday, with Marcus Rashford scoring a double in a 2-1 Old Trafford win for United.

In Berbatov’s eyes, the attacking performance of Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood and Jesse Lingard in United’s front four was evidence enough that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not need to sign another forward in the January window.

That defeat brought Mourinho’s perfect start to life in north London to a halt, a disappointment they will look to put right in upcoming games with Burnley, Bayern Munich and Wolves.