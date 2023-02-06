Tottenham adamant they won't sell Man Utd-linked Kane to a Premier League rival in the summer

Harry Kane is heading into the final year of his contract but Spurs have decided they will not sell their captain to another Premier League club.

Kane future uncertain

Man Utd linked with striker

Spurs won't sell to Premier League rival

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United hold a strong interest in signing Kane in the summer transfer window but may be forced to look elsewhere. Tottenham have already decided they will not sell their captain to another Premier League team, according to The Times. Kane's long-term future is uncertain, as the England international is out of contract in 2024 and he is yet to agree an extension.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker is open to staying at Spurs and wants to win trophies with the north Londoners. Kane has just become Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer on 267 goals, after scoring the winner against Manchester City, and is now chasing Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League strikes.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane is not the only striker being linked with Manchester United. Napoli's Victor Osimhen is also on the club's radar, but his £89 million ($107m) asking price could prove to be out of reach for the Red Devils.

DID YOU KNOW? Kane is the third player to score 200 goals in the Premier League, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208). Kane scored his 200th goal in his 304th game, fewer than both Shearer (306) and Rooney (462).

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The striker and Tottenham are back in action on Saturday in the Premier League against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.