Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch from anywhere

Tottenham take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League- here is how to watch the game wherever you are.

Tottenham will take on London rivals Crystal Palace in a Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou's side are heading into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Wolves. They are fifth in the standings and will be confident of returning to winning ways in order to climb back into the top four.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, will be hoping they can cause an upset this weekend, especially after their 3-0 win over Burnley in their most recent league outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live wherever you are.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace at a glance

Date: March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Last meeting: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham (October 2023)

Where to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: Live stream & TV channels

Country TV channel & stream United States Peacock United Kingdom No broadcast Argentina Star+ Australia Optus Sport Canada fubo Germany Sky Sports Mix India JioTV, HotStar Indonesia Vidio Italy Sky Sports Max Mexico Paramount+ Spain Movistar+, DAZN Spain, DAZN 2

The game between Tottenham and Crystal Palace is not being broadcast live on TV in the UK due to the 3pm Blackout restriction. Match highlights will be available to watch on BBC's Match of the Day program. In the US, the game will be available to watch on Peacock.

However, fans in other countries will be able to watch the game live on TV or stream live online. It is available to watch live on Jio TV and Hotstar in India.

Fans in Australia can watch this Premier League game live on Optus Sport and if you are in Spain you can view it on Movistar+ and DAZN.

You can see a list of the various TV channels that are broadcasting the game above.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace anywhere

If the Tottenham vs Crystal Palace fixture is not being broadcast live in your territory or you happen to be abroad for whatever reason, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN allows you to establish a secure, private connection online and you can bypass geo-restrictions in order to access your usual streaming services when overseas.

NordVPN is one of the best VPN services to use, but there are many others, such as Surfshark or ExpressVPN - check out our review for more details.

How to use a VPN

Open your VPN application or interface. If you are using a handheld device, this will likely be in the form of an app, while some VPNs may run off personal computers in the form of hardware settings once downloaded and installed. Browse for the VPN you wish to use. Most VPN providers have multiple servers, allowing you to select from a broad range of network options, each with an IP address set to a different location around the globe. Make your connection to the VPN of your choice. Once you have done so, refresh your browser on your device. You should now be connected to a new IP address provided by your IPN - with it, you can access the streaming services that are geo-blocked when abroad.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace team news

Tottenham team news

Tottenham faced significant setbacks on the defensive front before their defeat to Wolves. Both Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie were sidelined for the match due to strain and knee issues, respectively.

Ryan Sessegnon's season has come to an early end following another unfortunate hamstring injury. Fraser Forster (foot) and Manor Solomon (knee) join the unfortunate Sessegnon in the treatment room.

Crystal Palace team news

For Crystal Palace, key defender Joachim Andersen had to be substituted against Burnley due to a cramp, but it shouldn't affect his availability for the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eberechi Eze, who resumed training last week after dealing with a thigh problem, will travel to North London. Similarly, Will Hughes is also expected to be available.

However, Michael Olise (hamstring), Rob Holding (ankle), Marc Guehi (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), and Cheick Doucoure remain sidelined and won't return to action soon.

