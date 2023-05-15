Tottenham turn to Brentford boss Thomas Frank after cooling interest in Julian Nagelsmann & receiving Vincent Kompany contract blow

- Frank tops Spurs' managerial shortlist
- Ex-Leicester boss Rodgers also linked with role
- Nageslmann, Pochettino and Kompany out of running
WHAT HAPPENED? According to talkSPORT, Spurs are now considering an approach for Frank with chairman Daniel Levy having identified him as the ideal man to take the reins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Brendan Rodgers is also reportedly of interest.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club's search for a new long-term boss – with Ryan Mason taking caretaker charge for the rest of the season – has been chequered so far. After sacking Antonio Conte, they've turned down the chance to re-appoint Mauricio Pochettino, who now looks destined for Chelsea. Julian Naglesmann and Vincent Kompany were both linked with the role but neither now looks likely to be appointed.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Frank has worked wonders at Brentford since being promoted from the assistant manager's job in 2018. He guided them to promotion in 2021 and they've performed solidly in both Premier League campaigns under his stewardship.
WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? In the short-term, Mason will oversee their remaining league matches – the next of which is against Frank's Brentford on Saturday May 20. They then travel to Leeds on the season's final day.