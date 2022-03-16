Tottenham star Kane breaks Premier League away goals record with Brighton strike

Tottenham ace Harry Kane became the Premier League's highest away goalscorer in history on Wednesday as he fired his side two goals ahead against Brighton.

Kane's strike brought him to 12 league goals for the season, levelling Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in second place in the rankings.

And it also earned him a slice of Premier League history as well as putting Spurs on the way to a valuable win on the road.

Kane's new record

After Cristian Romero had put the Londoners ahead in the first half with a fortuitous effort, Kane was on hand just before the hour mark to double his side's lead.

The England striker powered through Brighton's rearguard to pick up a precise pass from Rodrigo Bentancur and finished with ease past Robert Sanchez in the Seagulls net.

95 - Harry Kane has scored 95 goals in 139 appearances away from home in the Premier League, becoming the competition's all-time top scorer in away games despite making 104 fewer such appearances than second-place Wayne Rooney. Undaunted. pic.twitter.com/YUekCDniVH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 16, 2022

Harry Kane has now scored the most away goals in Premier League history 👏 pic.twitter.com/V3V7enqxj4 — GOAL (@goal) March 16, 2022

Kane's strike was his 95th in away games in the Premier League, breaking the mark previously set by Wayne Rooney.

But while Rooney needed 243 games to reach his tally, Kane has beaten his record in just 139, more than 100 matches fewer than the former Manchester United star.

