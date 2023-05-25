Tottenham snubbed again! Arne Slot commits his future to Feyenoord in latest blow to manager hunt

Tottenham have been dealt another blow in their search for a new manager, with Arne Slot announcing that his intention is to remain at Feyenood.

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated Dutch tactician emerged as a top target for Spurs after they saw former boss Mauricio Pochettino lined up for a return to Premier League management at Chelsea and ex-Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann drop out of the running. Slot - who has guided Feyenoord to Eredivisie title glory in 2022-23 - was expected to inherit the reins in north London, but the 44-year-old has become the latest prominent figure to inflict a humbling snub on Spurs.

WHAT THEY SAID: Slot has told AD of his future plans: “I have heard a lot about the interest of other clubs in me. I am grateful for the appreciation that this expresses, but my wish is to stay with Feyenoord and continue to build on the foundations that have been laid over the past two seasons. There are no transfer talks going on and there have been none and yesterday’s discussion was solely about a possible extension. All conversations with Feyenoord are only aimed at that. I look forward to the new season at Feyenoord.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is another out of work coach to have been linked with Tottenham, but Daniel Levy is being forced back to the drawing board again as he struggles to attract top talent to the English capital.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Sky Sports, there was never any direct contact between Spurs and Slot over the vacant position. When contact was made with Feyenoord over the manager's buyout clause, it was revealed that his £5 million fee only applied from next summer. To land Slot ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, Sky Sports writes that a fee of £10m would have to be paid for the Dutchman, on top of a further £5m+ for his backroom staff. It was at this point where Spurs reportedly pulled out of any potential deal.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs parted company with Antonio Conte in March, before then relieving the Italian’s assistant Cristian Stellini of his duties, with Ryan Mason overseeing first-team affairs on an interim basis through to the end of the season. His last game in charge comes away at Leeds on Sunday.