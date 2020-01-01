Tottenham sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on 18-month loan deal

Jose Mourinho has added the Portuguese midfielder to his ranks amid an injury crisis which has seen Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele sidelined

Tottenham have announced the signing of Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal from Benfica.

The 21-year-old has been handed the number 30 shirt at Spurs, who will have the option to make his move permanent at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Fernandes expressed his delight after completing a move to north London, stating: "It's one big dream to come to this big club."

The Portugal U21 international could be in line to make his Tottenham debut when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

After rising through the youth ranks at Benfica, Fernandes graduated to the senior squad in 2018, before establishing himself as one of the brightest young prospects in the Primeira Liga.

He has already racked up 43 appearances across all competitions for the club, with 22 of those coming during their title run last season.

Fernandes will now be expected to help Tottenham rediscover a consistent streak, with a lack of depth across the middle of the park costing the team valuable points in recent weeks.

More to follow.