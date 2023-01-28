Tottenham's Porro move could see Sporting CP turn to Barcelona's former Arsenal star Bellerin

Pedro Porro's pending move to Tottenham Hotspur looks set to spark further transfer movement with Sporting CP targeting some intriguing replacements.

Porro transfer may trigger further moves

Sporting eye former Gunner

Brighton's Lamptey also a candidate

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Sporting CP are considering a move for Barcelona's Hector Bellerin should Porro complete his protracted transfer to north London. The former Arsenal man has seen little by the way of playing time in Spain this season, making just three league appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs' pursuit of Porro remains in deadlock leaving the Lisbon side little time to find a replacement in the event of a breakthrough. While no contact has been made between Sporting and Barca it is believed that Bellerín - still only 27 - is keen on the opportunity.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to the report, Sporting previously made enquiries with Brighton & Hove Albion about the availability of Tariq Lamptey but were told the Ghanaian was not for sale.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Porro should feature in tonight's Portuguese League Cup final against Porto. Sporting hope that any negotiations conclude in time to source a replacement for the 23-year-old, who has been so impressive in his three seasons in the Portuguese capital.