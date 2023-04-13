Tottenham Hotspur turn to Vincent Kompany as surprise potential Conte successor after Burnley promotion heroics

Vincent Kompany has emerged as the chosen one in surprise bid to succeed Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur following promotion heroics with Burnley.

Kompany has been credited with transforming Burnley

The Belgian achieved promotion with seven games to spare

He has now been tipped to succeed Conte at Tottenham

WHAT HAPPENED? The Burnley manager recently guided the Lancashire side back to the Premier League with seven games in hand after the club was relegated last season amid financial issues. Kompany was able to completely overhaul the club both on and off the pitch with some critics hailing Clarets as the best team ever to play in the Championship.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Sun, Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, is impressed with Kompany's style of football and views him as the successor to Conte in the Tottenham dugout. Several other names including Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Sporting's Ruben Amorim have been speculated to become the next Tottenham boss but currently, it is the former Manchester City captain who leads the race for the job.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kompany aims to be counted as one of the elite football managers in the world and might be willing to take up the Spurs job. Meanwhile, Levy also does not want to delay the recruitment process as he wants to avoid a similar situation that befell them in the 2021-22 season when they had to settle with Nuno Espirito Santo after Jose Mourinho departed the club.

WHAT NEXT? As Tottenham continue their hunt for the next permanent manager, Cristian Stellini, the interim manager, has a job to do against Bournemouth on Saturday to keep their top-four hopes alive. Meanwhile, Burnely will take on Reading on the same day in a Championship fixture.