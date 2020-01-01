Did you know? Against whom Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-min score his first international goal?

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son got his first international goal in the AFC Asian Cup 2011...

Son Heung-min is going through a purple patch in the Premier League for his side Tottenham Hotspur. In four matches he has already scored six and also has an assist to his name.

On matchday two, he scored a poker against Southampton FC whereas on Sunday he was instrumental in the demolition of Manchester United with two goals and an assist.

The 28-year-old is also a key figure for the South Korean national team and his exploits in the 2018 Asian Games final against Japan ensured that the entire squad was exempted from mandatory military service.

More teams

But not many know that Son scored his first international goal against India during the AFC Asian Cup 2011.

After making his debut for the national team in a pre-tournament friendly against Syria on 30 December 2011, he got his name on the scoresheet in the third group stage game.

It was a sublime left-footed finish from a tight angle in the 81st minute left Subrata Paul beaten all ends up and helped Korea register a thumping 4-1 victory.

On his return to the West Asian nation to play a major competition 11 years later, Son will be one of the footballers to watch out for in the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Taegeuk Warriors are second in Group H of the World Cup Qualifiers with eight points from four matches and remain on course to qualify for the third round.

The nation's hopes will once again remain pinned on their Premier League superstar during the 2022 World Cup and Korean Football Association President Chung Mong-gyu expressed the same.

"We have a good chance to do well in Qatar. Leading our attack in Qatar will be Son Heung-min. By 2022, I feel he would have scaled such heights on the European club scene which have even been beyond legends of our continent," Chung Mong-gyu had stated in 2018 in an interview with Qatar 2022 local organisers Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

South Korea's best performance in the World Cup came in 2002 when they reached the semi-finals but lost out 1-0 to Germany. He was also on the scoresheet when South Korea defeated Germany 2-0 in the 2018 World Cup.