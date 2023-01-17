35-year-old Tottenham fan charged with assault after kicking Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale after north London derby

A Tottenham supporter has been charged with assault after kicking Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on Sunday after the north London derby.

The man was identified by the Metropolitan Police as Joseph Watts, 35, of Hackney. He will appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on February 17.

"A man has been charged with assaulting an Arsenal player after a match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, 15 January," wrote the authorities in a statement on Tuesday. "Joseph Watts, 35 (23.06.87) of Hackney was charged on Tuesday, 17 January with assault by beating, going onto an area adjacent to playing area and throwing a missile onto a football playing area, both contrary to the Football (Offences) Act 1991."

Amid a tense scene between Arsenal and Tottenham players following the Gunners' 2-0 derby victory, Ramsdale was blindsided by a kick to the back.

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) and Tottenham condemned the incident, with Spurs assisting the subsequent police investigation.

"We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match," Tottenham wrote in a statement. "Violence in any form has no place in football. The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."