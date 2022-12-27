Tottenham to break British transfer record by signing Beth England from Chelsea

Tottenham are set to sign Beth England from Chelsea in a deal that will break the British transfer record.

Spurs to sign England from Chelsea

Deal to cost around £250,000

Most expensive women's transfer in Britain

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The north London side will pay £250,000 to land the 28-year-old, The Daily Mail reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward has already said goodbye to her Chelsea teammates following her team's Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain as she prepares to complete her switch to Spurs.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The transfer will break the British record set by Lauren James when she was signed by Chelsea from Manchester United in 2021. Keira Walsh holds the current record as the most expensive English player, having left Manchester City to join Barcelona in a deal worth £400,000.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

THE VERDICT: This move makes sense for both sides, but still comes as a bit of a surprise. Spurs have struggled for goals in the WSL this season and the forward's arrival should go a long way in addressing that. Meanwhile, England has been a bit-part player at Chelsea for some time and with the World Cup coming up in the summer, she needs a run of games to make sure of her place in Sarina Wiegman's squad. GOAL Assistant Editor, Matt O'Connor-Simpson

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs' next game is against Aston Villa in the Women's Super League on January 14.