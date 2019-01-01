Tottenham boss Mourinho tight-lipped over Eriksen's future at the club

The Dane is widely expected to leave north London, either in January or when his contract expires in the summer

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has said he is happy with Christian Eriksen's performances but refused to opine on his future with the Dane expected to depart the club.

Eriksen has been widely tipped to leave north London, either in January or when his contract expires in the summer.

With clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona circling Eriksen has seen his role greatly reduced this season, having started just nine total games for Tottenham in 2019-20.

The Danish star started his first game under Mourinho on Wednesday in a loss against Bayern Munich. The game meant little, with Bayern and Tottenham having already clinched first and second respectively in Champions League Group B.

When asked about Eriksen's future at the club, Mourinho revealed little, only saying he had a good relationship with the 27-year-old.

"I only know his contract ends at the end of the season and the conversations I have had with Christian are private conversations that I am not going to share.

"He was so honest with me and I was so honest with him – our relationship is really, really good. We have a very good relationship that started on day one. I am not going to betray that trust and relationship.

"I just share this intimate conversations with the structure if the club and Christian obviously knows I am an important part of the club and my job is to share with the structure but to you, it is not for me to say. It is up to Christian to tell anything he wants to or not.

"Every time I play him, I think he shows clearly the quality he has and he tries to help the team when he’s on the pitch which is an important thing for me, independent of his future."

With Eriksen taking on a reduced role this season, one player who has yet to take advantage is summer signing Giovani Lo Celso.

The 23-year-old has battled injuries and has made only three total starts for Spurs after making a summer move from Real Betis.

And Mourinho said Lo Celso's chance to add to that total won't come on Sunday when Tottenham face Wolves in the Premier League.

"He's our player," Mourinho said. "Our squad is not a big squad in numbers, and he will start for sure because It's impossible to play all the time with the same players.

"It looks obvious the way Dele [Alli] is playing, Sonny [Son Heung-min]. In this moment they are one step ahead. I couldn't hide from you that we have a few players one step ahead because of performance. So you want to be objective and ask if he starts Sunday, no he doesn't."