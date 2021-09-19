Tottenham and England legend Jimmy Greaves dies aged 81
Tottenham and England legend Jimmy Greaves has passed away at the age of 81.
The former striker died on Sunday morning, and the tributes are already pouring in for one of the most iconic figures in English football history.
Greaves took in spells at Chelsea, West Ham and Milan across a stellar 23-year career, but his best performances were saved for Spurs, where he became the club's all-tike top-scorer between 1961 and 1970.
What's been said?
Spurs have confirmed the passing of a club legend in an official statement on their website, which reads: "We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.
"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 19 September), aged 81. Football will not see his like again.
"We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Irene, their four children, 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren."
