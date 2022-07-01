Tottenham seal £50m Richarlison transfer as Brazil star completes move from Everton

The Brazil international, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, is making a big-money switch to north London

Tottenham have completed the signing of Richarlison from Everton, with the Brazil international forward trading one Premier League ever-present for another.

It appeared at one stage as though the 25-year-old would be heading to north London as a new addition at Arsenal, but the Gunners have turned their attention to alternative Samba stars such as Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha.

That left the door open for Spurs to swoop in, with another proven Premier League performer being added to Antonio Conte’s ranks on the back of deals for Fraser Forster and Yves Bissouma.

What transfer fee are Tottenham paying for Richarlison?

Spurs are splashing out an initial £50 million ($61m) fee to get the deal for Richarlison over the line.

The agreement reached with the Toffees includes the option for a further £10m ($12m) to be paid in add-ons.

How long is Richarlison’s contract at Tottenham?

The South American star has committed to a five-year contract with Spurs through to the summer of 2027.

Personal terms were agreed quickly between all parties, with medical tests the last box that was ticked before the relevant paperwork was signed.

Why are Spurs signing Richarlison?

Tottenham already boast plenty of firepower in their ranks, with England captain Harry Kane very much a talismanic presence in the final third of the field.

They also have Son Heung-min on their books, with the South Korea forward having claimed a share of the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski impressed on the back of his loan move from Juventus in January, but questions have been asked of how long Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn will be sticking around.

Conte is eager to avoid leaving himself short of options in an important area of the field, with Richarlison being drafted in as another ready-made starter.

He has, having first arrived in English football at Watford in 2017, reached double figures when it comes to goals in each of the last four seasons.

Richarlison has registered 53 in total for Everton through 152 appearances and has shown that he can be a threat down the middle, out wide, on the floor and in the air.

Will Richarlison start for Tottenham?

As mentioned, Spurs boast plenty of options when it comes to filling attacking berths.

Richarlison has, however, already shown what he is capable of on a Premier League stage and will expect to slot straight into Conte’s plans.

He will operate from out wide, potentially down the right, with prolific striker Kane dropping deep from a central position while Son causes havoc down the left.

There will be plenty of space for Richarlison to get in behind, as Kane pulls defenders out of position, and his pace should become another useful asset to the collective cause.

Are Tottenham winning the transfer window?

After securing qualification for the Champions League with a top-four finish last season, reinforcements were always going to be required at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The club's first signing of the summer came in the form of Ivan Perisic, with the Croatia star familiar with the workings of Conte after their time together at Inter.

England international goalkeeper Forster will, with vast experience to call upon, provide welcome competition and cover for club captain Hugo Lloris.

Mali international midfielder Bissouma had been courted by a number of leading sides in the Premier League before Spurs swooped in to seal a £25m ($30m) deal to bring him in from Brighton.

He is considered to be a serious upgrade in Conte’s engine room, and there remains the promise of more additions to come.

They are not done there, either, as GOAL has been able to confirm that Spurs are looking to raid the ranks of Barcelona and Villarreal for defensive duo Clement Lenglet and Pervis Estupinan, respectively.

Another right wing-back also figures prominently on Tottenham’s wish list, with Middlesbrough-owned Djed Spence – who starred on loan at Nottingham Forest last season – an option that continues to be explored.

