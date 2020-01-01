Torunarigha: Police to investigate racist abuse aimed at Hertha Berlin defender

The German-Nigerian Hertha Berlin stopper was the subject of racist abuse in Tuesday’s cup game against Schalke 04

The Gelsenkirchen police have opened investigations into the racist abuse aimed at Hertha Berlin’s Jordan Torunarigha during their German Cup clash against Schalke 04 on Tuesday.

During the fixture, the German-Nigerian stopper appeared to be the subject of monkey chants and racist abuse from supporters.

“We are investigating even though no complaint has been received,” a police spokesperson told SID [as per Goal Germany]. “Neither Torunarigha nor his club Hertha BSC have so far failed a complaint.

“We are now in talks with the club and reviewing video material.”

Jordan Torunarigha 🇳🇬🇩🇪 was the victim of racist abuse during Hertha Berlin's cup defeat by Schalke 04.



The Control Committee of the German Football Association have also launched an investigation, while Schalke’s Head of Sports Jochen Schneider has announced a ‘zero tolerance’ approach.

22-year-old Torunarigha was born in Chemnitz, Germany and came through the ranks at Hertha before making his debut in February 2017.

He represented Germany up to U-21 level, but reportedly turned down the opportunity to represent Nigeria ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Schalke won the DFB Cup Third Round game 3-2 on Tuesday, with Amine Harit among the goals for the hosts.

Torunarigha was shown a red card in extra time.