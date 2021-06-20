The Brazilian shot-stopper replicated the efforts of his compatriot Alisson with a dramatic late header at Wembley

Torquay United goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored one of the most dramatic goals of the year as he netted a stoppage-time equaliser in the National League play-off final against Hartlepool.

It proved a fruitless goal, however, as his side went on to suffer a 5-4 defeat in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw through extra-time.

With Torquay trailing 1-0 to Hartlepool late in normal time, the goalkeeper advanced when his side won a throw in 30 yards from goal. The ball was ultimately thrown into the box and he headed home amidst a ruck of players.

It was a strike that was reminiscent of Brazilian compatriot Alisson, who scored a vital winner for Liverpool against West Brom in a Premier League encounter back in May.

Lucas' effort, however, did not ultimately yield a reward.

Article continues below

What was the reaction?

Naturally, there was a flurry of reaction on social media, with Alisson regularly referenced in the celebrations of a rare goal scored by a keeper.

Liverpool even joined in the fun, naturally taking the opportunity to remind fans of the season-changing contribution their shot-stopper made in their late push for the Champions League spots.

Who is Lucas Covolan?

Covolan is a 30-year-old goalkeeper who started his playing career in Brazil with Vasco de Gama’s Under-20 side. From there, he played for various lower league sides in his homeland before being released by Rio Branco in 2014.

Two years later, he had moved to England, where he began playing for Whitehawk. He also turned out on loan at Lewes before moving to Worthing and ultimately Torquay at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Lucas played 23 matches in the National League this season, conceding only 17 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets. He was also in goal for the dramatic 4-2 extra-time win over Notts County in the play-off semi-final.