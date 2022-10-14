Torino vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Torino against Juventus on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Torino and Juventus are set to clash in the Turin derby at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino as the Italian heavyweights look to bounce back to winning ways in Serie A. The Bianconeri have lost two games on the trot and coach Massimiliano Allegri will be urging his troops for a reaction. They are in eighth place in the Serie A table and have just 13 points from nine matches. Another loss on Saturday would see their crosstown rivals leapfrog them in the standings.

Ivan Juric's side managed a last-gasp draw against Empoli in their previous outing and will be hoping to build on that performance against Juventus. The 1-1 draw earlier in February at the Allianz Arena will also boost their morale. However, they have got just two wins from their last 12 home fixtures which is a cause of concern for Juric.

Torino vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Torino vs Juventus Date: October 15, 2022 Kick-off: 8am ET / 5pm BST / 9:30pm IST Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin

How to watch Torino vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between AC Milan and Juventus can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate BT Sport website/app India Sports18 - 1 HD Voot Select

Torino team news and squad

Juric has the luxury to pick his starting XI from an entirely fit squad. Mergim Vojvoda has regained full fitness and is available for the match. Antonio Sanabria will be looking to get on the scoresheet once again after his brace against Juve in the 2021-22 season.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Schuurs, Rodriguez; Aina, Lukic, Linetty, Lazaro; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Sanabria

Position Players Goalkeepers Berisha, Milinković-Savić, Fiorenza, Gemello Defenders Schuurs, Buongiorno, Zima, Rodriguez, Singo, Djidji, Vojvoda, Wade, Aina, Anton, N'Guessan Midfielders Bayeye, Lukić, İlkhan, Vlašić, Lazaro, Adopo, Seck, Ricci, Garbett, Miranchuk, Linetty Forwards Karamoh, Sanabria, Pellegri, Edera, Radonjić

Juventus team news and squad

Allegri welcomed back Angel Di Maria against Haifa but another hamstring injury will now see him sidelined until November. Alex Sandro is likely to continue at left-back, owing to Mattia De Sciglio's thigh injury.

Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa will not play any time soon, although the latter is expected to make a comeback in the not-so-distant future having returned to team training.

Arkadiusz Milik would join Dusan Vlahovic in attack. They will be supported by the midfield trio of Weston McKennie, Leandro Paredes, and Adrien Rabiot.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Bremer; Cuadrado, Paredes, McKennie, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik