Is Toni Kroos about to retire at Real Madrid? World Cup winner says future call ‘won’t take long’

Toni Kroos is yet to decide whether his career will continue at Real Madrid in 2023-24, but says it “won’t take long” to make a retirement call.

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning midfielder has seen it suggested that the current campaign will be his last, despite being just 33 years of age. Kroos’ contract at Santiago Bernabeu is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning that he could hang up his boots when hitting free agency.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about his future plans, Kroos told reporters: “Yes, I’m still thinking about what to do next season, I say in touch with the club. My experience tells me that it’s best to discuss these things in private, if something officially happens I’m sure you will find out. There are many factors involved and I have to be honest about it. It won’t take long, but right now I have not made my decision, but we’re calm because neither the club nor myself will do any silly stuff. I’m really calm about it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kroos has remained a regular for Real Madrid this season, taking in 28 appearances for the Liga giants across all competitions, and has said he still feels up to competing at the highest level: “I’m playing a lot and I think I can still help the team. It’s quite normal to find myself on the bench sometimes or to be subbed off, given the schedule we have this season.”

WHAT NEXT? Kroos, who has 106 caps for Germany to his name, joined Real from Bayern Munich in 2014 and is closing in on 400 appearances for the Blancos – with three La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and five FIFA Club World Cups claimed over the course of his seven years in the Spanish capital.