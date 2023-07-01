'My wife let me' - Toni Kroos reveals why he signed new Real Madrid deal but explains how he will make retirement decision

Toni Kroos has explained that his wife "let him" sign his new contract at Real Madrid.

Kroos signed one-year deal

Says his wife told him to sign

Will remain at Real for another season

WHAT HAPPENED? Kroos has extended his stay at Real by another season, continuing a glittering association with the club with whom he has won the Champions League on four occasions, and La Liga three times. The Germany international has now explained that his wife played a huge role in convincing him to continue his association with Los Merengues.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My wife let me. So I was allowed to continue for another year," Kroos said to RTL.

Asked about the possibility of retiring after his new deal expires, he added: "There are one or two negative examples of people simply not being able to leave football, when you are no longer the player that people have in mind. I don't want that to happen to me. I have the feeling that this season has gone as well as the last nine in Madrid. Why wouldn't the next one go just as well? I still enjoy football and I'm hungry for titles."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kroos admits that he is unsure of what the future holds beyond the expiration of this contract, saying that he has yet to make a decision over potentially retiring. He has been with Real since 2014 and has made a total of 417 appearances for the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Kroos will be involved in pre-season as Real prepare to travel to the United States for fixtures against AC Milan, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus.