Tomori billed as ‘a young Gallas’ by former Chelsea star Cole

The highly-rated centre-half is enjoying a breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge, with comparisons now being drawn to a legendary ex-Blues defender

Fikayo Tomori has earned plenty of plaudits at Chelsea this season, with former Blues star Joe Cole claiming that the promising defender reminds him of a “young William Gallas”.

That is high praise for a 21-year-old enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Stamford Bridge.

A product of a famed academy system must have wondered whether such a standing would come his way, with a path to the first-team seemingly blocked for many years at Stamford Bridge.

That has changed under the guidance of Frank Lampard, with the Chelsea legend prepared to put his faith in the stars of tomorrow who have the potential to shine in the present.

Tomori, who spent last season on loan at Derby, has made a step up the ranks with apparent ease, taking in 10 appearances and earning a senior England call-up in the process.

He has already seen his game likened to that of former Manchester United and Three Lions star Rio Ferdinand, with Cole claiming that he can also be compared to an iconic French centre-half who tasted two Premier League title triumphs with Chelsea.

The ex-Blues midfielder told BT Sport after seeing Tomori impress again during a 1-0 Champions League win over Ajax: "He reminds me a lot of a young Gallas.

"We talk about his development, for me, it has been absolutely perfect.

"He had had his whole youth career in the academy, then his first six months at Derby with Frank and then Ashley Cole has come in to play next to him for six months.

"Ash [Cole] used to speak to him every game, you couldn't think of a better way to be educated and become a top-class centre-back.

"His ball [against Southampton] is a little bit sloppy and that's why Frank [Lampard] calls him his project player because he is going to get better.

"He will get even, even better and all these little things will get ironed out."

Former Blues player and manager, Glenn Hoddle, is another of those who believes that Tomori has what it takes to reach the very top of the game.

He added: “The kid has got great pace, youthful tenacity, doesn’t give up.

Article continues below

“That’s what you get from young players, the energy.

“Imagine getting that from David Luiz, no disrespect, he’s at a different stage of his career, he wouldn’t be able to do it.

“In two or three years time I think he’s going to be a top, top defender.”