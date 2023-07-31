Todd Boehly piecing together stunning Chelsea deal for Kylian Mbappe but faces competition for PSG superstar from Barcelona

Todd Boehly is reportedly working on a stunning deal at Chelsea that will see an approach made for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

French forward won't extend contract

Premier League & La Liga giants keen

Real Madrid believed to have deal in place

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international forward has made it clear that he will not be triggering an extension option in his contract at Parc des Princes. That clause is due to expire at midnight on July 31, with PSG being backed into corner by a player that could walk away for nothing in the summer of 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ligue 1 champions are desperate to avoid that scenario, with a world-record approach from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal – which would have netted them a €300 million (£257m/$331m) transfer fee and Mbappe a €700m (£601m/$772m) contract – being knocked back by the 2018 World Cup winner.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Independent now reports that Chelsea are looking into a possible deal for one of the finest talents on the planet. Co-owner Boehly is leading efforts to piece a suitable package together, but the Premier League giants are said to face competition for Mbappe from Barcelona – with the Liga heavyweights looking into a player swap agreement.

WHAT NEXT? PSG fear that no deal will be done as Mbappe has already agreed terms with Real Madrid that will see him move to Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent next summer.