'To play for a top club I have to score' - Jesus relieved to end nine-game Man City goal drought

The Brazilian frontman was back on target in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United, with that result keeping the Blues top of the Premier League

Gabriel Jesus has aired his relief at ending a nine-game goal drought in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United, with the Brazilian striker preserving his faultless record of being a lucky charm when finding the target.

The South American has been short on end product for the Blues this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side enduring collective struggles in the final third.

Sergio Aguero, the club’s all-time leading scorer, has been restricted to just three starts in all competitions in 2020-21, with his last appearance coming on January 3.

The Argentine has been struggling with a bout of coronavirus, in what had already been a frustrating campaign, and others are having to step up in his absence.

Jesus is the only senior alternative to fill a No.9 role for City, but he has not been firing on all cylinders to see questions asked of whether Guardiola needs to add in that department.

The 23-year-old did, however, strike early against the Blades, with his ninth-minute effort – which was bundled home following fine work from Ferran Torres – settling a tight contest.

Jesus is aware of the need for him to offer more to a “top club”, with the hope being that the floodgates will open for him now that a barren run has been brought to a close.

He told BBC Sport of a match-winning goal that has kept City top of the Premier League table: “It’s important [to end his goal drought]. To play for a top club I have to score.

“Today we didn’t have the space to play. I have the first chance, I scored and that’s good for me and the team.”

Jesus added on City’s desire to maintain high standards, particularly at the Etihad Stadium: “That’s what we want, win the game.

“At the end of the season we’ll see if we fight for the title. This season is a difficult season for everyone. We cannot drop at home. We did not drop and won the game.

“We have to look at our job. We are first, top of the league. We have to go to the pitch and try to win the games. At home we cannot drop points.”

Article continues below

More goals from Jesus would aid City’s quest to wrestle the Premier League crown back from Liverpool.

Across his four years in English football, whenever he finds the target in top-flight competition, the Blues win – with only two players boasting a longer sequence on that front.

37 - Only James Milner (54) and Darius Vassell (46) have scored in more Premier League games without ending on the losing side than Man City forward Gabriel Jesus (37 – W35 D2). Charmer. #MCISHU pic.twitter.com/BbUM9WMkLt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2021

City will be back in action on Wednesday when they take in a short trip to Burnley.