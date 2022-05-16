Tissoudali on target as KAA Gent defeat Onuachu’s KRC Genk in Belgian league

Morocco international Tarik Tissoudali was among the goals as KAA Gent floored KRC Genk 2-0 in a Belgian Pro League fixture at Cristal Arena on Sunday.

It was the visiting side who raced into the lead in the 20th minute when Tissoudali scored before Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe doubled their lead in the 72nd minute.

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu, who has so far scored 21 goals from 34 appearances, started the game for Genk and he could have put them ahead in the sixth minute but his powerful shot from outside the box went inches wide.

However, Onuachu and Genk were made to pay for the missed chance after Tissoudali received a pass from Sven Kums and drilled home his one-time shot past the advancing Vandevoordt for the opener.

Gent almost doubled their lead when Tissoudali and Odjidja-Ofoe combined well in the 23rd minute to set up Darko Lemajic but the Serbian forward unleashed a weak effort that did not trouble goalkeeper Vandevoordt.

Ghana international Elisha Owusu also rattled the woodwork for Gent in the 38th minute and it was the last meaningful chance as the two sides headed into the half-time break.

After the resumption, it was the 27-year-old Onuachu who missed another great chance to level matters for his side, side-stepping past two defenders before hitting the ball poorly with the goal at his mercy.

Odjidja-Ofoe then scored what turned out to be the winner for Gent with 18 minutes left to the final whistle after he sliced home a poor clearance from Genk defender Gerardo Arteaga.

Onuachu, who last scored in the 3-2 win against Sporting Charleroi on May 10, was later withdrawn by coach Bernd Storck for Andras Nemeth in the 80th minute. Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil was also introduced for Mujaid Sadick while Kenya defender Joseph Okumu did not make Gent’s squad for the fixture.

Tissoudali has now scored 21 goals for Gent after making 33 appearances. Gent will next come up against Charleroi at Ghelamco Arena on Saturday, the same day Genk will travel to face KV Mechelen at Achter de Kazerne.