'Tired of rumours and fake news' – Aussems reaffirms commitment to AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has insisted he is still at the club despite rumours circulating that he is keen on a move to greener pastures.

The tactician has been on an extended holiday in Belgium and was expected back in the country a week ago but currently, Tom Juma is training the team ahead of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign that kicks off this weekend.

With no official communication regarding the coach, it is logical that the fans are asking questions. But the former Simba SC tactician has confirmed he is still part of the 13-time league champions.

'I will be back'

"Tired of rumours, fake news; l am a man of my word and despite difficult times for the club, l will be back next week to help Igwe to become the flagship club of the country again," Aussems stated on his official social media account.

"Let us be together to work towards meeting our objective. See you very soon."

Tired of rumors, fake news ... l am a man of my word and despite difficult times for the club , l will be back next week to help INGWE to become the flagship club of the country again. Tuwe pamoja kufanikisha lengo hili ! See you very soon !

On August 4, the tactician confirmed he will be in charge of the team for the new season. The 56-year-old joined the Den in February on a short-term contract but extended his stay after leading the team to a top-four finish despite the financial problems at the club.

The Belgian took over from Tomas Trucha who quit his duties at the club leaving Anthony Kimani to serve on an interim basis. Ingwe were without a coach until the Czech Republic citizen was appointed to lead the 13-time champions in early November to help the team challenge for the 2020/21 league title.

Aussems was born on February 6 in 1965 at Moelingen, Belgium, and played football for various clubs in Europe, including RCS Vise, Standard Liege, KAA Gent, RFC Seraing, and France's ES Troyes AC.

On his last stint in East Africa, Simba opted to part ways with the tactician after he failed to guide the team to the group stage of the Caf Champions League despite the quality of the players at his disposal.

Leopards start their league assignment on Sunday against the champions Tusker FC