Tino Kadewere: Zimbabwe striker joins La Liga side Real Mallorca on loan from Olympique Lyonnais

The Warriors forward is looking forward to a successful campaign in Spain after completing his transfer from the French giants

Zimbabwe forward Tino Kadewere is ‘proud’ to have signed for La Liga side Real Mallorca and is keen to help the club succeed after joining from French club Olympique Lyonnais.

Kadewere joins Mallorca on a season-long loan, with an option to buy, ending his two-and-a-half-year stay with Lyon who he signed for in January 2020 before spending the rest of the 2019-20 campaign at Le Havre after which he linked up with the French giants.

The striker managed 15 Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon last season, scoring one goal but is looking forward to a more successful outing in Spain.

"To be honest, I am very excited, happy and proud. It is a unique moment for me,” Kadewere said via a club statement announcing his arrival.

"I've been watching the last few games and I really like the way the team plays. I'm a team player. A footballer who always tries to help the team, always tries to do what's best for the group,” he added.

The striker managed 48 Ligue 1 and five Europa League games for Lyon, scoring 11 goals.

Kadewere joined Lyon from Ligue 2 side Le Havre where he scored 20 goals in 24 games, having signed for the club from Swedish side Djurgarden for a deal reported at $2.5 million.

The Zimbabwean is Mallorca’s sixth signing this summer as they hope to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle like last season where they finished 16th in La Liga with 39 points, just one above the drop zone.

Mallorca have had an impressive start to the season by their standards, having collected four points from their opening three games, following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano that was preceded by a 2-1 loss to Real Betis and a barren draw against Athletic Bilbao.

The Balearic Islands side is looking for some firepower following last season’s struggles that saw Medat Muriqi and Salva Sevilla end as joint top scorers with just five goals each.

Muriqi has already netted twice this season and the Zimbabwean will be required to share the goalscoring burden with him going forward. The 26-year-old has 19 caps for Zimbabwe and has scored three goals for the Warriors.