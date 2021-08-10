'My time is not done with Bayern' - Alphonso Davies targets more titles in Munich

The Canada international has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence in Germany, but must keep fighting for minutes and major silverware

Alphonso Davies is eager to point out that his "time is not done with Bayern", with the Canada international determined to land more trophies as he continues to live the dream at the Allianz Arena.

The jet-heeled 20-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence over recent years, with a standing under the brightest of spotlights in Germany embraced after leaving MLS side the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.

Davies has taken in 84 appearances for Bayern, collecting Bundesliga and Champions League crowns along the way, but is aware that high standards must be maintained if he is to see more minutes and claim further medals with a European superpower.

What has been said?

Davies told CNN of his ambition, with Bayern looking to replicate their efforts from 2020 when six trophies were won in a memorable 12 months: "We know it's not going to be easy. It's going to be really difficult. But I feel like with the team, we can do it again.

"My time is not done with Bayern. I still have a lot more years there and a lot more trophies to win, so I'm excited for the future."

Does Davies feel settled at Bayern?

Davies set an MLS transfer record when leaving Vancouver for Munich, with Bayern fully aware of the potential that he possessed.

They transformed him into a buccaneering left-back, with only the odd untimely injury setback stunting impressive progress.

The toughest of challenges has been faced head on by the Ghana-born star and he has only recently stopped pinching himself and started to feel as though he belongs in illustrious company.

Davies added on linking up with Bayern: "Words can't really explain it.

"In my mind, I was thinking there's no way these are the real people. And then [Arjen] Robben walks in the room, and it's a real guy, it's not a cartoon.

Article continues below

"[I] shook his hand and he introduced himself, very polite, humble guy, it was amazing.

"Everything I've accomplished, it's been amazing. When I got my opportunity, I told myself, 'Take your opportunity,' and I took it."

Further reading