Timbe: Reading FC set to sign Kenyan ace from Beijing Renhe

The winger has been in fine form in recent seasons and the English side is set to bring him on board

Kenya international Ayub Timbe is on the verge of joining English Championship side Reading FC.

Reports indicate the winger is set to undergo a medical at the Berkshire club ahead of a loan deal agreed between Beijing Renhe Football Club and the former Premier League side.

Berkshire Live further reports the Harambee Stars forward will undergo a medical alongside Brazilian Felipe Araruna.

More teams

Araruna is expected to sign a two and half year deal as he joins on a free transfer from Sao Paulo. Timbe and the Brazilian star are expected to be the first signings by Reading in the transfer window set to close on Friday.

Article continues below

“I am having my medical at 5:00 PM (UK time) and if everything goes well I will officially join the club. This is a great club with a huge history. It is also obviously another level here in England and I am happy to start a new challenge and see what comes out of it,” Timbe told Nation Sports in an interview.

The urgency to complete the signing of Timbe has been necessitated by Modou Barrow's loan move to Turkish side Denizlispor leaving Reading with the need for a winger.