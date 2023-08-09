Revealed: The three names on Manchester United's centre-back shortlist to replace West Ham-bound Harry Maguire

Manchester United have lined up three centre-backs who could replace West Ham-bound Harry Maguire.

Man Utd prepare shortlist of replacements

Two from Bundesliga, one from Ligue 1

Benjamin Pavard keen on joining

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international defender is on his way out of Old Trafford as the club has reportedly struck an agreement in principle with West Ham to sell the defender for £30 million ($38.2m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Maguire set to leave, the Red Devils have already prepared a list of players who could replace the 30-year-old in the squad. Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba are the current candidates, according to Fabrizio Romano.

AND WHAT'S MORE: RMC Sport had reported earlier that the Red Devils have already enquired about Todibo's availability and had 'encouraging' discussions with the player's entourage, but they will have to compete with Serie A giants Juventus for his signature. Pavard is understood to be keen on leaving the Bundesliga champions as he has no intention of renewing his contract, which expires in 2024. The player has reportedly held 'concrete talks' with the club as head coach Erik ten Hag is keen on signing him.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? It remains to be seen if United manage to secure the signature of any one defender from their shortlist before their first match of the season, which is against Wolves on August 14.