Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid back to winning ways with 1-0 victory over Granada

The Ghana midfielder was part of the Rojiblancos contingent that recorded their first league win in over a month

Thomas Partey featured as Atletico Madrid claimed a 1-0 La Liga victory over Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday night, their first win since the start of the year.

The last time Los Rojiblancos tasted a league win was at home to Levante on January 4.

Since then they have drawn once and lost twice, including last week’s derby defeat to city rivals Real Madrid.

This time, it was Angel Correa’s sixth-minute strike that made the difference.

Partey played the whole game and got booked in the 68th minute, his ninth of the season.

The 26-year old Ghana international was at his solid best in midfield again, stringing together 52 accurate passes and 71 touches.

He had a 100% success rate with his aerial duels (four from four) and made one interception, two tackles and three clearances.

Getafe’s 3-0 win at Valencia earlier in the day means Atleti stay put in fourth place, but are under threat from Sevilla who could leapfrog them should they see off Celta Vigo on Sunday.

A visit to the home of Los Che on Valentine’s Day is next on the agenda for Partey and his teammates.