Thomas Partey to leave Arsenal? Gunners discussing midfielder's exit amid transfer interest

WHAT HAPPENED? Partey was a key member of the Gunners squad last season as they mounted a serious Premier League title challenge, making 33 appearances in the top-flight. However, the Gunners' plans to strengthen their midfield this summer - amid links with Declan Rice and Romeo Lavia at West Ham and Southampton respectively - could well lead to the Ghana international moving on, with Fabrizio Romano claiming there is a 'concrete' chance that he will leave.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are said to be confident of completing a deal for Rice, who would cost around £100 million ($128.1m), while Southampton prospect Lavia has also been monitored and could be targeted after the England international arrives. Arteta may plan to play the two together, meaning that Partey's minutes may well be limited in 2023/24.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Partey's current contract expires in 2025 and the Gunners have yet to speak with him about an extension. It remains to be seen what kind of fee he would command, but Arsenal paid £45m ($57m) to sign him from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will attempt to complete the deal to sign Rice and are also in talks to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea. It remains to be seen if Lavia will also end up signing for the club.